Rain inflicts damage on newly opened stadium in B'luru

Rain inflicts damage on newly opened stadium in Bengaluru

The stadium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 1

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 09 2022, 01:09 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 07:52 ist
The canopy of a gallery at the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in HSR Layout got uprooted and fell down due to heavy wind. Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy wind and rainfall disrupted power supply in many parts of Bengaluru and some areas of southern Karnataka on Sunday evening. 

At the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in HSR Layout, the canopy of a gallery got uprooted and fell down. The stadium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 1.

At least 375 electricity poles have been damaged and broken; 30 transformers were damaged while 398 trees and trunks have fallen on power supply lines, Bescom said. 

In HSR Layout, 35 poles were broken. Power supply was disrupted in Kengeri, Bandemata, Ramohalli, Kumbalgodu, Kanakapura, Jayanagar, Puttenahalli, and HSR Layout, Bescom officials said.

In Koramangala, a car and an ambulance were damaged in a tree fall. Another car was crushed by a tree fall in NS Palya.

In HSR Layout 24th Main Road, a tree crashed on a car. A total of seven electricity poles are reported to have been uprooted in BTM Layout. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Rainfall

What's Brewing

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

 