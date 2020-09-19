Tech-enabled parking system launched in 10 CBD roads

The BBMP has introduced technology-enabled paid parking services on 10 major roads in the city’s Central Business District, which will begin functioning from Saturday.

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta will inaugurate the smart parking project on Cunningham Road on Saturday. The civic body introduced the new parking system under the public-private partnership. It is expected to rack up Rs 31.56 crore annual income from Central Parking Services, the city firm that bagged the contract for 10 years.

In the first phase, the paid parking service will be installed on 10 roads — Cunningham Road, MG Road, Kasturba Road, St Marks Road, Residency Road, Museum Cross Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Mallya Hospital Road, Church Street, and Ali Asker Road — covering 475 car- and 510 two-wheeler space.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the remaining roads will have a paid parking system in the next few months. The BBMP has fixed the fee by classifying the roads into A, B, and C zones. The maximum number of roads comes under zone C.

The new system has space sensors connected to the parking meters, besides a parking guidance system and Namma Bengaluru smart parking app with end-to-end integration. Using the app, commuters can find free parking spaces and pay using UPI, credit, or debit cards.

Those without smartphones can make payments on the parking meters by cash or in digital mode.

Digital payment to be encouraged

To encourage digital payment, those paying by cash are given only 50 minutes parking in zone A. Commuters will get a five-minute grace time to pay for the parking. If they fail or park the vehicles beyond the stipulated time, the vehicle will be clamped and an enforcement charge of Rs 500 will be charged.

The app saves drivers the hassle of having to drive around to locate free space. The roads will be manned by enforcement marshals to prevent illegal parking and help drivers use the system.

For one week, starting Saturday, users will get 100% cashback on parking charges to encourage them to download the app and get familiarised with the new system.