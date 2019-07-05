Tech to keep track of trash collection

To break the garbage contractors’ nexus that hijacks the entire process and to ensure transparency in collection and disposal of solid waste, the BBMP has embraced technology that can track the entire collection and distribution process from the command centre at its headquarters.

Planning meticulously from the ward level, the BBMP will deploy auto-tippers and compactors for every ward as per the proposed plan.

“There will not be any unnecessary vehicles and the bogus vehicles that exist only on paper shall be eliminated,” revealed an official. Strict processing on the attendance of civic workers and drivers of auto-tippers and compactors will be regularised with bio-metric log-in IDs.

Moreover, all the vehicles that collect garbage will be fitted with R-FID and GPS tracking devices enabling the authorities and engineers to track them.

“Even if there is a small halt and stop beyond the permitted timings, that shall be recorded and explanation will be sought from the route in-charge,” the official clarified.

The smart control room at the BBMP headquarters will monitor deviation by auto-tippers and compactors from their approved route and the same will be communicated to zonal officials through the Sahaaya app.

The BBMP has also put in place a mechanism to ensure cleanliness along city roads by adopting technological interventions. Equipped with street sweeping instruments and other tools like mechnical weeders and scrapers, roads will be kept clean by the civic personnel. As many as eight mechanical sweepers have already been pressed into the service and another 17 are in the various stages of procurement, according to officials.