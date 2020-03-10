Temple on govt land removed to make way for metro

A temple located in front of the Rajarajeswari hospital on Mysuru Road was removed amid

police protection to make way for Namma Metro’s western extension under Phase 2.

Built over 20 years ago at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, the Kali Kshetra Temple had a large number of devotees. Authorities, however, found the temple was built on land that was originally a government ‘Gundutopu’ area and asked the temple trust to shift the building. The government also expedited the land acquisition process to facilitate the metro construction.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited is constructing a metro service station in the area and had sent a notice to the trust. Even as trust members and devotees were preparing to protest the proposed removal of the temple, BMRCL and police officials demolished the temple in the middle of the night to clear the area.

Kumbalgodu police said the land belonged to the government and that police protection was provided as per the government order.

Temple convener Muniraju, however, said that BMRCL had hurt the feelings of the devotees by demolition the place of worship.