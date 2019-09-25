Venugopal’s posting as VC quashed

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the appointment of Prof K R Venugopal as vice-chancellor of Bangalore University.

A single bench comprising Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing a writ petition filed by Dr. Sangamesh Patil, challenging the Governor’s order on June 12, 2018 appointing Prof Venugopal as the vice-chancellor.

The petitioner’s advocate D R Ravishankar contended that the Governor, who is the chancellor of the universities, violated section 14(4) of Karnataka State Universities Act 2000 by not taking concurrence of the state government, which is mandatory.

The petitioner also appealed to the court that he (petitioner) must be appointed as vice-chancellor.

He said the search committee had recommended his name three times and he was the senior-most professor in the recommended list prepared by the search committee according to the Act.

The petitioner contended: “Venugopal had submitted false caste and income certificates while he was appointed to UVCE. He was also accused of unduly favouring a student who was allowed to attend an exam despite having no attendance.”

The bench had previously quashed the appointment of Venugopal for the Reader’s post. The Higher Education Department had directed the university against his promotion to the professor’s post.

Prof Venugopal also studied four courses in other universities without prior permission from the authorities when he was full-time employee in the UVCE.

‘Will challenge order’

Reacting to the high court order, Prof Venugopal said, “The court issued an order without allowing me to file an objection. I will file an appeal questioning the order.”