Weekend traffic ban on Church St kicks off; CM BSY says 'clean air citizens' right'

The government’s ambitious programme to make city roads pedestrian-friendly took off on Church Street on Saturday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who flagged off the initiative, expressed concerns over rising vehicle population in Bengaluru and stressed the need for sustainable solutions for transport needs. He welcomed the move to push bicycles and walking as better alternatives. “Clean air and water are every citizen’s right. The number of vehicles in Bengaluru has crossed 80 lakhs and is growing by 10% every year. The fact that youth are turning to cycling and walking gives us hope,” he said.

Church Street, the party hub located in central Bengaluru, is the first road to be part of the Clean Air Street initiative, which has been funded by the Catapult Network, a UK-based organisation. Motor vehicles will be banned on the thoroughfare on weekends for four months.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basvaraju said that only bicycles and electric vehicles would be allowed at the weekends, with the only exception being emergency vehicles.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said Church Street would be closed from 10 am to midnight for motor vehicles on Saturdays and Sundays for the next four months. “A study will be conducted to understand the reduction in pollution during the weekends. Based on the model’s success, the initiative will be extended to other streets in the city,” he added.

Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, sent a video message, stating that the first-of-its-kind project had a huge potential for replication across the country. “We owe it to our children to use it this tough year to pause, reflect and build back better,” he added.

Considering the raging pandemic, those entering the street had to undergo thermal scanning throughout the morning on Saturday. The BBMP had also deployed additional marshalls to monitor mask-wearing.