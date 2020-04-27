Bengaluru: Jain varsity introduces project-based learning through online classrooms

Jain (Deemed-to-be University) has introduced project-based learning for students through online classrooms.

Initiating the projects with various industry partners, the varsity has created applications and programmes for postgraduate students and faculty members at the school of science.

Dr Geetha Balakrishna, Director, Centre for Nano and Material Sciences at the varsity, said: "Perspective articles on the use of ozone to combat Covid19 were prepared by a member of our faculty in online collaboration with Dr N M Sowmya, from Pharmacology Division of US Research Laboratory.”

Even a project on the development of inexpensive antiviral and antibacterial face masks has been submitted to the nano mission wing of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Aravinth Mahesh, a final-year BBA student, said: "The transition from the classroom to the online medium has been smooth. The experience is exceptional."

President of the varsity Dr Chanraj Roychand said: “Our faculty and students with the right kind of support and guidance have constantly innovated and found new ways of achieving outcomes through online collaboration using a repertoire of fit for the purpose tools and platforms.”