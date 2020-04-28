Bengaluru Police heave a sigh of relief as 84 personnel test negative

Police heave a sigh of relief as 84 cops test negative

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 28 2020, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 04:59 ist
The test results of the west and central division staff are expected on Tuesday morning. DH file photo

Eighty-four of 300 police personnel, whose samples were taken for coronavirus test after Padarayanapura incident, have tested negative on Monday.

This comes as a big relief to the city’s police force, that was worried after five of 126 accused in the Padarayanapura case tested positive for the disease.

Sources in the department said the results of the 84 Central Crime Branch officials, who had given samples for the test on Friday, came on Monday and all turned negative. The results of the West and Central division staff is expected on Tuesday morning.

After five of 126 accused in Padarayanapura case turned positive for the disease 38 police personnel were identified as the primary contacts of these accused.

They were put under quarantine, and more than 300 police officials, including the city police commissioner, underwent COVID-19 test on Friday and Saturday.

Padarayanapura
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Police

