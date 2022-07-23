AAP to contest in all 243 wards of BBMP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced that it would contest elections in all 243 wards of the BBMP.

“A candidate search committee has been formed to encourage citizens to participate in the elections,” AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said.

“We will soon be celebrating 75 years of independence. However, it is unfortunate that now the democracy in our country has been reduced to “of a group of exclusive people, by a group of exclusive people and for a group of exclusive people.” Bengaluru has a population of over 1 crore and we are ruled by a few dishonest and corrupt individuals. They are raiding on our future,” the party’s state president said.

The party, he said, welcomes activists fighting for lakes, green cover, good schools and government hospitals as well as those who fight for pothole-free roads or leaders from other parties whose hard work and commitment for their people is

ignored.