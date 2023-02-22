Amit Shah to visit Ballari, Bengaluru on February 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to address a public meeting at Sandur in Ballari on February 23, making this his third visit in a span of three weeks to the poll-bound Karnataka.

Shah is scheduled to address another meeting at Sandur after which he will head to Bengaluru.

In the evening, Shah will hold meetings at the Taj West End hotel, which will include an interactive programme, the details of which are yet to be made public. He is expected to huddle with BJP leaders to take stock of the party’s prospects for the upcoming Assembly election.

Shah is scheduled to leave on Friday morning, according to preliminary details.