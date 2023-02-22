Amit Shah to visit Ballari, Bengaluru tomorrow

Amit Shah to visit Ballari, Bengaluru on February 23

He is expected to huddle with BJP leaders to take stock of the party’s prospects for the upcoming Assembly election

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 22 2023, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 14:11 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to address a public meeting at Sandur in Ballari on February 23, making this his third visit in a span of three weeks to the poll-bound Karnataka. 

Shah is scheduled to address another meeting at Sandur after which he will head to Bengaluru.

Also Read | German Chancellor to visit Bengaluru on February 26

In the evening, Shah will hold meetings at the Taj West End hotel, which will include an interactive programme, the details of which are yet to be made public. He is expected to huddle with BJP leaders to take stock of the party’s prospects for the upcoming Assembly election. 

Shah is scheduled to leave on Friday morning, according to preliminary details. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
India News
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BJP
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Track work on at world’s highest railway bridge in J&K

Track work on at world’s highest railway bridge in J&K

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

Dissecting Musk’s tweets: memes, jokes & echo chamber

Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging

Novel tech to aid nanoscopic imaging

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

‘Spider venom evolved with preying, defence patterns’

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

Five martial art forms to add to your routine

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

In this Meghalaya village, everyone has their own tune

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

Light pollution: Time to pay attention

 