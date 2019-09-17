Drive to enrol young voters in city

“About 3% of young voters from 28 assembly constituencies of the city will be enrolled in the voters’ revised list,” said B H Anil Kumar, BBMP commissioner.

Addressing the media persons on Monday, Kumar said: “The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken up the exercise of revising electoral list by 2020. As part of the drive, between September 1 and October 15, the exercise will be taken up in 28 constituencies of the city.”

“Priority will be given to including first-time voters in the list. Those born between February 2002 and January 2003 can get themselves registered as fresh voters. As per our studies, there are about 3% of youths in 28 constituencies to be included in this list,” he said.

“Also, during this time, the public can get their EPIC cards corrected in case of mistakes,” Kumar said.

“Currently, there are about 91 lakh registered voters in the city. Of them, about 48 lakh are male and 43 lakh are female voters, and there are about 1,555 sexual minorities in the list,” he said.

“In 15 days, we have received about 15,000 applications from the public for name correction, deletion, address and other issues,” the commissioner said.