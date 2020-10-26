Legislative Council polls: Dry day in Bengaluru

Ahead of the election to the Legislative Council, the Bengaluru District Administration has declared dry day in areas under the limits of Bengaluru Urban district from 6 pm on Monday to 6 pm Wednesday.

The election to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency is set to be held from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday.

The Bangalore Urban district administration has banned supply and sale of liquor in the entire district, including the suburban areas, 48 hours prior to the closing of the polls. However, some bar owners said they received the information on the order only around 4 pm, which led to inconvenience as they had to cancel reservations in the last minute.

Bangalore Urban registers the lowest number of cases in a single-day since August 3. However, testing numbers yesterday were also low. They dipped down to pre-September 28 days, when testing averaged to 66,000 per day on average.