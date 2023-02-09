Malleswaram MLA mum amidst flyover furore

Malleswaram MLA and state Cabinet Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana has maintained silence on the ongoing controversy regarding the construction of a flyover near Sankey lake at Bashyam Circle.

Sources close to the minister said it is up to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) to decide whether to proceed with or drop the project.

In December 2019, Narayan, a four-time MLA and a former Deputy Chief Minister, announced the widening of Sankey lake road to reduce traffic congestion in the residential areas surrounding Sankey Tank and Sadashivanagar.

The project, which had been scrapped in the past, was revived to improve the flow of traffic in the area, sources said.

Some members of Citizens for Sankey, a collective of residents from Malleswaram, Sadashivanagar and Vyalikaval, formed to muster opposition to the project, made multiple attempts to reach Narayan, but they said the MLA did not agree to meet them.

Since the MLA did not take a public stand on the issue, residents are clueless if he is for or against the project.

On its part, the BBMP has maintained that the flyover at Bashyam Circle will definitely help reduce traffic congestion in the neighbourhood.

“A flyover will free up congestion in the residential areas as motorists will be more likely to take the flyover instead of taking internal routes to avoid traffic.

“We have a solution at the Cauvery theatre underpass, too, but all projects cannot be taken up at once,” a senior BBMP official said.

DH reached out to the MLA, but he did not respond to calls and messages.