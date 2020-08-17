MLA Akhanda changes tack, demands CBI probe into riots

Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, revisited his charred house on Sunday and demanded a CBI investigation into the city’s worst riots in two decades.

On August 11, a violent mob attacked Murthy’s house in Kaval Byrasandra in protest against an offensive Facebook post uploaded by his nephew, P Naveen. The mob vandalised, looted and burnt Murthy’s house and office, as well as the residence of his elder sister and Naveen’s mother, Jayanthi. Murthy has claimed that he had severed ties with Naveen and promised to get him punished.

Speaking to reporters outside his home on Sunday, Murthy said he had no expectations from the state government or his own Congress party. He said he was hopeful of getting justice but demanded that the probe be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He asserted that he never did the “politics of hate”.

Asked whether he planned to leave the Congress and join another political party, Murthy replied in the negative. “I don’t want to blame anyone. All I want is a detailed inquiry into the mob violence,” he said.

'No police security'

Murthy highlighted what he described as the lack of any police protection to him despite the fact that he’s an MLA. His statement appears to contradict the government’s instructions to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to provide “tight security” to him and his family. The police chief is said to have ordered providing security at Murthy’s current place of stay in RT Nagar.

The police chief has also formed a team of cyber experts to monitor social media posts, especially those pertaining to different religions. The team will monitor posts, comments and shares on different social media platforms.

Prohibitory orders till 8 am, Aug 18

Meanwhile, police have extended prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in the jurisdiction of violence-hit DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant extended the prohibitory orders in KG Halli and DJ Halli jurisdiction till 6 am on August 18. The earlier order of prohibition was till Sunday morning. But going by intel reports that a few people may protest over the arrests in the riots case, the prohibitory orders have been extended, a senior officer said.

As per the order, gatherings of more than two persons are banned. No procession or events will be allowed in public places and carrying of placards or banners of any sort of weapons is prohibited.