Bengaluru riots: CCB arrests SDPI members in overnight raids

In a night-long operation on Saturday, the Central Crime Branch sleuths nabbed around 30 people in connection with the probe on the police firing in DJ Halli and KJ Halli this week.

Officials said most of the arrested people are members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Among the arrested was Saleem, said to be the co-conspirator and crowd puller on Tuesday night to create violence in front of the two police stations.

A senior official rejected rumours that the CCB raided the SDPI office in Hegde Nagar. “We didn’t raid (the SDPI office), but we arrested a few of its members. Their residences in Hegde Nagar, Nagawara, Govindapura and surrounding areas were raided,” said the official.

However, officers who were a part of the raid admitted having raided a house located above the SDPI office. “We have seized weapons, wooden logs and iron rods from that house and detained a few people. The interrogation of those detained is on and we will reveal details about their role in the coming days,” said the official.

The total number of arrests made by the CCB and East Division police so far is 309.

Technical evidence

“We have gathered evidence of SDPI members sending messages and calling hundreds of people involved in the riots. Based on technical evidence and the confessions of the accused in police custody, we raided and arrested a few people on Saturday night,” said another officer.

The officer said interrogation of the BBMP corporators is going on and action will be taken against them based on evidence.