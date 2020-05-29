Bengaluru reports nine new COVID-19 cases

The city on Thursday registered nine new Covid-19 cases, six of them from the Mangammanapalya cluster.

A senior BBMP official said not all the six cases were uncovered through the random testing programme conducted in the ward.

“They were direct contacts of Patient 1240, a 30-year-old woman discovered to be positive on May 18,” the officer said.

Among the other cases was a 61-year-old woman who tested positive for the disease after she sought treatment for breathing problems at a private hospital in west Bengaluru.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

“It turned out that she had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), on top of Covid-19,” a BBMP health official said, adding that her primary and secondary contacts are being traced now.

The police and other teams have set up quarantine around her house in Agrahara Dasarahalli.

A 26-year-old man who flew in from the UAE on Wednesday was found to be positive. On Thursday, meanwhile, a 35-year-old man who returned from Qatar on May 26 also tested positive.

Journo tests positive

On Wednesday, a media person working as a video-journalist was identified as being positive after he returned from Tamil Nadu earlier this week.

With the border closed, however, BBMP officials said he had entered the state by skirting the border checkpoints.

“We are now deploying additional police along rural roads and secondary roads to catch infiltrators,” the official said.