Bengaluru: Row erupts after Lamborghini driver beaten up in RT Nagar

A Lamborghini driver was allegedly cornered and beaten up by members of the public overrash and noisy driving on Sunday.

Not many details are available about the incident, which occurred in northern Bengaluru's RT Nagar. Two residents are said to have filmed the attack on the Lamborghini driver. A woman who reportedly came to the driver's rescue was also assaulted. The attack was allegedly carried out by two workers of a political party. The residents who shot the video put it on Twitter, tagging Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

While some Twitter users supported the driver, others criticised him.

Rao promised to take action and ordered a DCP-rank officer to conduct an inquiry and take necessary action. But when the police went to the locality to verify the incident, some residents showed the CCTV footage of what had happened. According to the residents, the man at the wheel drove in a rash manner and also caused a lot of noise.

While the RT Nagar police have opened a suo motu case of rash and negligent driving, they haven't registered a case with respect to the attack on the driver. "We are aware of the video (which shows the driver being attacked) but no one has filed a complaint or reported the matter to us. If they file a complaint, we will take necessary action," a senior police officer said.

The officer said they were yet to identify the driver or the owner of the car. "We will contact the owner on Tuesday," he added.