Bengaluru: Weak walls at STP caused lake breach

The poor condition of the walls at the BWSSB's sewage treatment plant next to Doddabidarakallu Lake added insult to injury as the load of the STP weakened the lake bund on Wednesday night.

The breach occurred around 11.25 am as the STP's pipeline work weakened the bund which had already been crumbled by the rainfall that lashed the city a few weeks ago. The water pressure was so strong that the STP was marooned, resulting in serious damage to the equipment.

In order to prevent further flooding in the area, the BBMP has diverted the water to Madavara Lake by building temporary walls using sandbags and creating blockades with earthmovers.