Bengaluru Zoo reopens nearly 3 months after closure due to COVID-19

Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP) reopened on Monday after being closed for visitors for nearly three months following COVID-19- induced lockdown.

Housing 2,279 animals of 101 different species, the government-run BBBP, spread over 731.88 hectares, has a zoo, safari, butterfly park and rescue centre.

The public response was below expectations with the zoo welcoming 68 visitors, while 35 took the zoo-safari- butterfly combo by non-ac bus, said BBBP's Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh, who saw the brighter side of the picture.

"Low response is a positive sign of people being responsible and following COVID-19 guidelines," she told P T I.

"It helps in furthering our conservation education."

Meanwhile, the BBBP's adoption programme launched during the lockdown period appears to be a hit with 124 animals being adopted by 109 wildlife conservation enthusiasts donating more than Rs 21 lakh in the last nearly seven weeks.

As part of the reopening strategy, the BBBP had come out with revised carrying capacity of zoo, butterfly park and safari to ensure safety of visitors.

Accordingly, the maximum number of persons at any given time in the zoo is now being restricted and kept low to maintain physical distancing between the groups (family is treated as a group).

Non-AC safari buses are being operated with half capacity, among other measures.

An online survey had been conducted in recent days to get feedback from people.