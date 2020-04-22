Bengluru's air behind rising cases of skin allergy, say doctors

Mumbai resident Karishma Mallan (23) was overjoyed when she got a job in Bengaluru. She moved to Bengaluru in July 2019 but within a month of her arrival, she developed skin allergies. At the doctor’s consultation, she was told that she had atopic dermatitis, an allergy that develops because of exposure to dust and air pollution. Though she spends only half an hour commuting for work every day, she has developed conditions such as dry skin, rashes, cold, irritation in eyes, sneezing and breathing issues.

The rising pollution in Bengaluru has given rise to a number of health problems, and the number of residents who are developing skin problems has been rising. The escalating number of cases is a cause of concern and can lead to several skin diseases, doctors say.

According to a study by Cambridge University, there are over 10 crore patients in the Indian subcontinent with allergic rhinitis (allergic response causing watery eyes, sneezing and other similar symptoms). In Bengaluru, over 68% of the participants tested positive, with dust mite being the most common allergen, it added.

Dr K Srinivasa Murthy, a Bengaluru-based dermatologist with his own practice, informed that many of his patients have skin problems owing to air pollution. In 2010, such patients constituted about 20% of the total patients, he added.

He explained that air pollution causes an allergic reaction to the skin in the form of red rashes, and in atopic eczema, you get rashes above the eyelid and the neck region. Pollen causes airborne contact dermatitis where the skin becomes darker, develops rashes and becomes patchy, while the eyes become watery, he added.

Fine particulate matter in the air can cause eczema, which can cause early onset of wrinkles, he mentioned.

Rising number of cases

According to a study by Dr H Paramesh, a professor at the Divecha Center for Climate Change in the Indian Institute of Science, the occurrence of allergic rhinitis in asthmatic patients increased from 75% in 1999 to 99.6% in 2011 in Bengaluru. The prevalence of otitis media allergic rhinitis (infection of the air-filled cavity behind the eardrum), sinusitis allergic rhinitis (cavities around the nasal passages become inflamed) and conjunctivitis allergic rhinitis (inflammation of the outer membrane of the eyeball and the inner eyelid) was 22.5%, 34.8% and 27.5% respectively in 2011, the study added.

Speaking to 101Reporters, Dr Paramesh explained that construction dust including fine particulate matter, dust mites, fungi and pollens are the major source of such allergies. He stated that while popular convention dictates that outside dust is responsible for such infections, dust mites, which constitute 60% of indoor air pollution, are the major sources.

These allergies not only impact skin but also causes irritation in the eyes, coughing, wheezing and snoring, he stated while adding that mostly children are affected.

Various air pollutants such as ultraviolet radiation, some hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, oxides, particulate matter, ozone and cigarette smoke affect the skin as it is the outermost barrier, according to a study by the Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology (IJDVL).

It explained that repetitive exposure to high levels of pollutants may have profound negative effects on the skin. Exposure to ultraviolet radiation has been associated with skin ageing and skin cancers while cigarette smoke contributes to premature ageing and an increase in the acne and skin cancer, it added.

Way forward

To manage and counter the harmful effects of air pollution on skin, thorough awareness about the causes of concern is crucial, stated Dr Paramesh. He said that the traditional method of exposing your pillows, mattresses and blankets to sunlight is efficient in removing dust mites.

He mentioned that smoking within the four walls and wall-to-wall carpets should be avoided, while he insisted on having indoor plants and managing cockroach infestation to curb the issue.

Speaking of the solutions, Dr Srinivasa stated that when travelling by car, one should secure the windows and switch on the air conditioner, while covering the whole body using scarf, helmets and protective glasses could help when riding on a bike.

Talking of personal protection from this, the IJDVL report stated that strategies for personal protection include use of sunscreens, avoidance of areas with public smoking, and around industries and of indoor air purifiers and ventilators.

People with high occupational risk, such as traffic police and sweepers, should use masks while at work, it added.