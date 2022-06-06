BMTC to run feeder buses to Sir MV Terminal from today

With the South Western Railway (SWR) beginning operations of three trains from the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, (SMVB) from Monday, the BMTC will run five metro feeder services connecting the terminal from the neighbouring areas.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has deployed 10 buses, which will connect the new terminal with Channasandra (MF-1E), Central Silk Board (MF-5), Banaswadi and Subbaiahnapalya (MF-7A), Nagawara (MF-7B) and Munnekolalu Cross (MF-9).
The buses will run 144 trips per day with effect from Monday, officials said in a release.
The three trains commencing operations from the terminal include SMVB-Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express (12684/3), SMVB-Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express (16320/19), and SMVB-Patna Weekly Humsafar Express (22354/3).
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years
Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international
World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth
World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost
Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health
Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas
Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past
Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu
Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating
Seeing the environment from a gender lens