BMTC to run feeder buses to Sir MV Terminal from today

With the South Western Railway (SWR) beginning operations of three trains from the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, (SMVB) from Monday, the BMTC will run five metro feeder services connecting the terminal from the neighbouring areas.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has deployed 10 buses, which will connect the new terminal with Channasandra (MF-1E), Central Silk Board (MF-5), Banaswadi and Subbaiahnapalya (MF-7A), Nagawara (MF-7B) and Munnekolalu Cross (MF-9).

The buses will run 144 trips per day with effect from Monday, officials said in a release.

The three trains commencing operations from the terminal include SMVB-Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express (12684/3), SMVB-Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express (16320/19), and SMVB-Patna Weekly Humsafar Express (22354/3).