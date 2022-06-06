BMTC to run feeder buses to Sir MV Terminal from today

BMTC to run feeder buses to Sir MV Terminal from today

The buses will run 144 trips per day with effect from Monday, officials said in a release

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 06 2022, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 05:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

With the South Western Railway (SWR) beginning operations of three trains from the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru, (SMVB) from Monday, the BMTC will run five metro feeder services connecting the terminal from the neighbouring areas.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has deployed 10 buses, which will connect the new terminal with Channasandra (MF-1E), Central Silk Board (MF-5), Banaswadi and Subbaiahnapalya (MF-7A), Nagawara (MF-7B) and Munnekolalu Cross (MF-9).

The buses will run 144 trips per day with effect from Monday, officials said in a release.

The three trains commencing operations from the terminal include SMVB-Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express (12684/3), SMVB-Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express (16320/19), and SMVB-Patna Weekly Humsafar Express (22354/3). 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BMTC
Buses
Sir M Visvesvaraya
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

 