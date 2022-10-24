BU student, run over by BMTC bus, succumbs after 13 days

After battling to stay alive for 13 days, the 22-year-old Bangalore University student, run over by a BMTC bus on the Jnanabharathi campus, died early on Sunday.

Shilpashree, who breathed her last at 4.30 am, was a postgraduate student in mathematics staying in the BU hostel. She sustained severe injuries on October 10 when a BMTC bus she was trying to board ran her over.

Students immediately took her to a nearby hospital and later transferred her to a bigger medical facility.

Shilpashree had multiple surgeries in her 13-day struggle to stay alive. Her body will be taken to her native Bangarpet after hospital formalities.

The accident triggered instant protests by students who reiterated the long-standing demand of banning public vehicles into the campus. Varsity authorities then banned the entry of vehicles.

Varsity authorities and students said that Shilpashree’s was not the first such accident.

Following the series of accidents reported on the campus, and considering the demand by the students to restrict public access to the campus, the university authorities decided to be close the road connecting the Jnanabharathi campus and Mariyappana Palya between 10 pm and 5 am daily.