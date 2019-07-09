Burdwan blast case: NIA Recovers materials from B'luru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Burdwan blast case, upon the disclosure of the arrested accused Habibur Rahman, the agency recovered five fabricated hand grenades, one-timer device, three electric circuits, suspected explosive substance, different components for making IEDs/rockets and several other incriminating materials from a place in Soladevenahalli, North Bengaluru on July 7.

These hand grenades were fabricated as a part of the conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in different parts of the state.

​Earlier Habibur Rehman, a member of proscribed organisation JMB (Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) was arrested in Bengaluru on 25.06.2019 and was remanded to police custody by NIA Court Kolkota. He was charge-sheeted as absconder in the Burdwan BC probed by the NIA. While evading arrest as an absconder, he was a part of a module of JMB, which intended to wage war against the democratic set-up of the state by conspiring to commit terrorist acts, the NIA release stated.

In pursuance to this conspiracy, he along with other members of JMB was involved in raising funds by committing dacoities in Bengaluru city in the year 2018. The recovery has been affected while in police remand. In this connection, a fresh case has been registered at Soladevanahalli Police Station of North district, Bengaluru City against him and other cadres of JMB under sections 18, 38, 40 of UAP Act and 34, 121, 121A and 120(B) of IPC on July 8th 2019.