Bus lane: Deputy CM Savadi inspects ORR

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday inspected the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Central Silk Board and KR Puram junctions to assess the road situation in the run-up to the inauguration of dedicated bus lanes.

Speaking about the dedicated bus lanes, Savadi, who travelled in a Volvo bus, told media persons would reduce congestion. The deputy chief minister said both private vehicles and BMTC will benefit from the exercise.

A BMTC official said the ORR has been chosen for the pilot project as the road is wider compared to others due to the provision of service lanes.

“We regularly get complaints from commuters that BMTC buses were blocking traffic. We will show that with only a 3.5-metre wide lane, BMTC will move more people than private vehicles,” he said.

Urban transport expert Ashwin Mahesh said the BMTC should begin route rationalisation if it wants to improve operational efficiency and plan routes based on directions.