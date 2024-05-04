Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who is Sucharita Mohanty and why did she return her Congress ticket from Puri constituency?

The Congress candidate from Puri had also tried a public funding drive for her campaign. Sucharita had shared a QR Code on her X account to raise funds to keep her campaign ongoing.

In a post she wrote, "I am a salaried professional woman with limited resources of my own to carry out a successful campaign to defeat the corrupt and Electoral Bond scamsters, BJP and BJD, in Puri."

"Faced with the ugly prospects that a fund shortage alone could stand between us and the victory in Puri against the Money Bags, I am sending out this SoS APPEAL to you," she wrote in her post on X.

She added, "PLEASE SUPPORT MY CAMPAIGN IN PURI BY ANY FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION YOU CAN MAKE. SUPPORT GOOD POLITICS! DEFEAT MONEY BAGS & SCAMSTERS! MAKE A DONATION, big or small, using the UPI QR Code below."

"It is clear that only fund crunch is holding us back from a winning campaign in Puri. I regret that without party funding, it won't be possible to carry out the campaign in Puri. I, therefore, return the party ticket for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency herewith," she said in her mail to the AICC.