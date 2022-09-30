BWSSB phone-in on Saturday

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 19:28 ist

The BWSSB chairman will hold a phone-in-programme on Saturday between 9 am and 10.30 am to address citizens’ queries on water and sewage issues.

Citizens can directly address their questions regarding water billing, manhole overflowing, meter reading and improper water supply to chairman N Jayaram.

Consumers can dial 080-22945119 to participate in the programme. The BWSSB has requested citizens to mention their RR Number while raising the complaint. 

BWSSB
Bengaluru

