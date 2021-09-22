Cab driver held for allegedly raping Bengaluru woman

A woman has alleged that she was raped by a cab driver in Murugeshpalya of Jeevan Bima Nagar in East Bengaluru in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Jeevan Bima Nagar police nabbed the driver after the woman filed a complaint.

SD Sharanappa, deputy commissioner of police (East) formed three teams immediately after the complaint was registered. The accused was identified as Devarajulu, a native of Andhra Pradesh.

The woman, who lives in Murugeshpalya and works in a hotel in the city, said she had booked a cab from one of the taxi aggregators from HSR Layout to Murugeshpalya. The incident is said to have taken place right in front of her house.

Preliminary investigation by the police shows that there was an altercation between the victim and the driver. Devarajulu claims that he did not sexually abuse her. The cops also have some doubts about the incident like why no one heard the woman scream at the driver. They are trying to find out through investigation if issues regarding payment of the trip came up between the two.

S Murugan, additional commissioner of police (East) said, "The woman in her complaint said the incident happened between 3.30 am to 4 am in Murugeshpalya. She had booked a cab to return to her house from her friend's home. A case has been registered under IPC section 376 - Rape has been registered against accused, necessary action will be taken based on the investigation."

The accused works as a driver with a car owner who has attached the vehicle to the taxi aggregator. He has been in Bengaluru since the beginning of 2020. The woman has been taken to Bowring hospital for medical examination and the accused will also be subject to tests.

