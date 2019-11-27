CAT stays transfer of BBMP engineers indicted by panel

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has stayed the transfer of 25 engineers from the BBMP to their parent department.

The government transferred the engineers to the public works department after the Justice Nagamohan Das committee indicted them for carrying out substandard works worth Rs 1,530 crore in Malleswaram, Gandhinagar and RR Nagar 10 years ago. Assistant engineers M K Harish, S Shivamally and others moved the CAT against the transfer. Their counsel, M S Bhagwat, said the committee "failed" to seek their response before recommending the transfer.

Justice R B Budihal stayed the transfers on Tuesday and issued notices to the government and the BBMP.