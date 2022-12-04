Chilume case: Suspended officers questioned

Chilume case: Suspended officers questioned

The officers were questioned in connection with their alleged involvement in voter data scam case

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 04 2022, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 04:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Halasurugate police on Saturday questioned two suspended IAS officers in connection with their alleged involvement in voter data scam case of Chilume. 

Rangappa, special commissioner (Administration), BBMP and Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban DC, have been suspended in connection with the case. The police had served notice on the two to appear for questioning in the case.  Rangappa appeared in the morning and Srinivas appeared before noon. They are said to have sought time to collect and produce documents. Hence the police served them another notice asking them to appear on Wednesday for another round of questioning.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Gujarat: Rift over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy

Gujarat: Rift over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

2022 FIFA World Cup: Five best goals from the group stage

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Screenshots have generated new forms of storytelling

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

 