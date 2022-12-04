Chilume case: Suspended officers questioned

The Halasurugate police on Saturday questioned two suspended IAS officers in connection with their alleged involvement in voter data scam case of Chilume.

Rangappa, special commissioner (Administration), BBMP and Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban DC, have been suspended in connection with the case. The police had served notice on the two to appear for questioning in the case. Rangappa appeared in the morning and Srinivas appeared before noon. They are said to have sought time to collect and produce documents. Hence the police served them another notice asking them to appear on Wednesday for another round of questioning.