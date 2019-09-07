‘Climate change is farmers’ biggest challenge’

Climate change has emerged as the biggest challenge before farmers and only an efficient use of technology can help them avoid a crisis, agricultural and horticultural experts chorused on Friday.

Speaking at a convention of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said: “New inventions and discoveries can boost productivity. There is a need to create awareness among farmers about such technologies.”

ICAR Deputy Director General K Alagusundaram said climate change had emerged as the biggest adversary of the farmers. “Extremes of weather have pushed farmers into a crisis. It’s necessary to face this challenge,” he said, stressing the role of technology.