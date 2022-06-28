Comprehensive development plan for B'luru on cards: CM

Comprehensive development plan for B'luru on cards: CM

Speaking during the 513th birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda, Bommai said he is consulting experts and a plan will be out soon

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 28 2022, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 02:41 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that his government is preparing a “comprehensive development plan” for Bengaluru focusing on decongesting the city and providing better roads keeping the next 40 years in mind.

Speaking during the 513th birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda, Bommai said he is consulting experts and a plan will be out soon. 

“We are focusing on decongesting Bengaluru by providing better roads and transportation facilities along with development of satellite towns on the city’s outskirts,” he said.

Pointing to Bengaluru growing horizontally, Bommai said: “Currently Bengaluru has already touched Ramanagara and Tumakuru as it is growing horizontally. We need to provide drinking water, road and drainage facilities to these places. This is why I am in touch with the experts about the comprehensive development plan for Bengaluru.”

More and more people want to buy land in localities such as Koramangala and Whitefield, the CM pointed out. “That’s the reason there are more commercial complexes than residential ones in these areas,” he said. 

Bommai said he decided to bring about solutions for several problems in the city after his recent visit to rain-hit areas.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
basavaraj bommai
development

What's Brewing

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 