Comprehensive development plan for B'luru on cards: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that his government is preparing a “comprehensive development plan” for Bengaluru focusing on decongesting the city and providing better roads keeping the next 40 years in mind.

Speaking during the 513th birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda, Bommai said he is consulting experts and a plan will be out soon.

“We are focusing on decongesting Bengaluru by providing better roads and transportation facilities along with development of satellite towns on the city’s outskirts,” he said.

Pointing to Bengaluru growing horizontally, Bommai said: “Currently Bengaluru has already touched Ramanagara and Tumakuru as it is growing horizontally. We need to provide drinking water, road and drainage facilities to these places. This is why I am in touch with the experts about the comprehensive development plan for Bengaluru.”

More and more people want to buy land in localities such as Koramangala and Whitefield, the CM pointed out. “That’s the reason there are more commercial complexes than residential ones in these areas,” he said.

Bommai said he decided to bring about solutions for several problems in the city after his recent visit to rain-hit areas.