Coronavirus Lockdown: No KSRTC buses from May 8 in Bengaluru

The KSRTC buses, which carried 1.08 lakh migrant labourers in special buses, will stop its operations from Friday as Bengaluru falls into Red zone.

Over the last six days, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has run 3610 bus service so carry labourers and other stranded people to their home towns spread across Karnataka.

From Bengaluru, the corporation operated 2288 buses and transported 69515 workers. On Thursday 185 buses carried people to 43 places.

"Today (Thursday) is the last day of ferrying migrant workers. Tomorrow there will be no bus operations from Bengaluru to any places (even with fare), as Bengaluru falls into Red zone," the corporation said.