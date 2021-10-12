Covid-19 curbs, night curfew extended in Bengaluru till October 25

Prohibitory orders that are in place in the wake of Covid-19 in Bengaluru have been extended till 6:00 am of October 25.
The night curfew will also be in place from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am on all days until then.
More to follow...
