Covid-19 curbs, night curfew extended in Bengaluru till October 25

Bengaluru extends Covid curbs, night curfew till Oct 25

The night curfew will also be in place from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am on all days until then

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS,
  • Oct 12 2021, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 12:49 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Prohibitory orders that are in place in the wake of Covid-19 in Bengaluru have been extended till 6:00 am of October 25.

The night curfew will also be in place from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am on all days until then.

More to follow...

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

