DKS, Siddaramiah detained at protest seeking KSE's exit

D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, other Congress leaders detained at protest seeking Eshwarappa's ouster

Bommai said that any action would be taken only after the post-mortem examination report of Santosh Patil

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 14 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 13:25 ist
DK Shivakumar. Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained as Bengaluru Police stopped them from marching towards CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence demanding the removal of Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death.

Earlier today, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that any action would be taken only after the post-mortem examination report of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

"Post-mortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry(report) will come and based on that we'll proceed," he said.

Speculations were rife that the party could ask Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa to resign in the aftermath of Patil's death after the Opposition created a furore to sack him. Patil had named Eshwarappa in his alleged suicide note as being responsible for his death. The contractor had, a few weeks ago, accused Eshwarappa of charging a 40 per cent commission in completion of pending public works.

Speaking on the Opposition protesting, Bommai called Congress a "Gangotri of corruption". "Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption," the chief minister said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K S Eshwarappa
Santosh Patil
Karnataka
Congress
D K Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah
basavaraj bommai
India News

What's Brewing

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

In Pics | 10 inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

In Pics | 10 inspiring quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

 