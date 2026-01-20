<p>New Delhi: Soon after assuming charge as BJP national president, Nitin Nabin on Tuesday appointed senior leaders as in-charges for the forthcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Corporation elections.</p><p>Former National General Secretary Ram Madhav has been appointed as the election in-charge for the polls. Satish Poonia, former state president of Rajasthan, and Sanjay Upadhyay, MLA from Maharashtra, have been named as co-in-charges, according to a statement from the BJP.</p>.GBA polls: More seats, but women leaders weary of proxy culture.<p>The GBA polls will be a major electoral contest for political parties in Karnataka since the Congress government came to power in the state in 2023.</p><p>By appointing veteran leader Ram Madhav as in-charge, the newly appointed president has signaled to state leaders that the saffron party's central leadership attaches high importance to this civic polls. </p><p>As per the current plan, the polls will be held between May 25 and June 30, and the state election commission intends to conduct them using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.</p>