Today's Horoscope – January 21, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 January 2026, 18:46 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES: (Mar 21 – Apr 20): Today, an invigorating surge of energy fuels your ambitions. Embrace challenges with enthusiasm and a competitive spirit, pushing yourself to achieve your goals. Remember to celebrate your victories, both big and small, and acknowledge your progress along the way.
Lucky colour: Ivory
Lucky number: 8
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS: (Apr 21 – May 21): A spark of inspiration ignites your passion today. Embrace new challenges and don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. Your competitive spirit will drive you to succeed, but remember to celebrate small victories along the way.
Lucky colour: Tan
Lucky number: 2
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI: (May 22 – Jun 21): Your quick wit and intellectual curiosity are on full display. Engage in stimulating conversations and embrace new ideas. Be mindful of overthinking and trust your gut instincts when making decisions.
Lucky colour: Plum
Lucky number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER: (Jun 22 – Jul 22): Today brings a sense of renewed hope and optimism. Career prospects appear promising, with potential for significant financial gains. Reconnect with old friends and acquaintances, allowing for the healing of past wounds and the strengthening of cherished relationships.
Lucky colour: Wine
Lucky number: 3
July 23 - August 21
LEO: (Jul 23 – Aug 21): Exercise caution in your interactions with female members of your family, as their emotions may inadvertently impact your own well-being. Be mindful of potential conflicts with colleagues or business partners. Avoid speculative ventures that may pose unnecessary risks.
Lucky colour: Ma
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO: (Aug 22 – Sept 23): A sense of inner peace and self-acceptance prevails today, empowering you to overcome anger and disappointment with grace and resilience. You may need to renegotiate contracts or agreements, ensuring that they align with your current needs and priorities.
Lucky colour: Caramel
Lucky number: 7
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 – Oct 23): Control your temper by getting immersed in your work. You may want to take another look at the investment you are about to make. Hard work will pay off if you refrain from expressing your opinion to superiors.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 – Nov 22): You can keep yourself occupied with new learning schedules and training. Thinking outside the box will help you take a more positive lead. Travel plans may come unstuck.
Lucky colour: Sapphire
Lucky number: 1
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 – Dec 22): Take care about whom you discuss your plans with. Not all have your best interests at heart. Some may be untrustworthy and unreliable, and certain people will try to throw a damper on your ideas. Avoid alcohol and indulging in rich foods today.
Lucky colour: Silver
Lucky number: 4
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 – Jan 20): Your career plans are good, but they need to be more grounded. Confusion and miscommunication between yourself and others are possible today. A great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine
Lucky number: 3
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 – Feb 19): Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears and obsessions.
Lucky colour: Agate
Lucky number: 6
February 20 - March 20
PISCES: (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Some of you may consider delegating work, as pressure to perform is strong. This is a good time to slow down and clearly list your priorities.
Lucky colour: Pink
Lucky number: 2
Amara Ramdev