Decision on school closure after meeting experts: BBMP chief

Following the state government’s order to the BBMP chief commissioner to take an appropriate decision on closing schools, municipal officials said they were closely observing the situation.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said that they would hold a meeting with officials and experts in a day or two and decide accordingly.

“The state government has already closed classes 1 to 9 for two weeks. Currently, a few cases have been reported from hostel blocks. That could be possibly due to proximity to containment areas. We must regulate a few of these hostel facilities and a decision will be taken in a couple of days,” Gupta told DH.

Pointing out that the civic body is closely watching the daily Covid caseload, positivity rate and hospitalisation, Gupta promised that the situation was under control and that the Palike was ready to handle the surge. “(There is) no shortage of beds or oxygen as was the case during the second wave,” he added.

He said the authorities would decide on further restrictions in the coming days based on positivity rate and caseload.