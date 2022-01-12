Decision on school closure after meeting experts: BBMP chief

Decision on school closure after meeting experts: BBMP

Authorities will decide on further restrictions in the coming days based on positivity rate and caseload

Sneha Ramesh
  • Jan 12 2022, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 04:59 ist
BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. Credit: DH Photo

Following the state government’s order to the BBMP chief commissioner to take an appropriate decision on closing schools, municipal officials said they were closely observing the situation. 

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said that they would hold a meeting with officials and experts in a day or two and decide accordingly. 

“The state government has already closed classes 1 to 9 for two weeks. Currently, a few cases have been reported from hostel blocks. That could be possibly due to proximity to containment areas. We must regulate a few of these hostel facilities and a decision will be taken in a couple of days,” Gupta told DH

Pointing out that the civic body is closely watching the daily Covid caseload, positivity rate and hospitalisation, Gupta promised that the situation was under control and that the Palike was ready to handle the surge. “(There is) no shortage of beds or oxygen as was the case during the second wave,” he added. 

He said the authorities would decide on further restrictions in the coming days based on positivity rate and caseload. 

