Demolition notices sent to 175 weak buildings

Following the recent collapse old buildings in Bengaluru, the BBMP will soon issue demolition notices to owners of dilapidated structures.

After a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters on Thursday that there were 185 dilapidated buildings within BBMP limits as of 2019. Only 10 of these buildings have been demolished while the rest continue to pose a risk.

“I have directed officials to begin issuing notices for demolition of all the 175 buildings within a week. After a week, electricity will be disconnected and the buildings will be razed with the help of the local police,” the minister said.

That apart, he had directed BBMP officials to conduct a fresh survey to identify buildings that needed to be demolished. “A report will be given within a fortnight. After that, notices will be served to building owners,” he said.

Pointing out that construction of some buildings posed a threat to adjoining structures, Ashoka said permission should not be given for construction without a safety wall. He also urged the public to inform the government if they came across dilapidated structures.

Earlier this week, a three-storey dilapidated building collapsed at Lakkasandra. The following day, a portion of another three-storey building located nearby also collapsed.

In the meeting, Ashoka directed officials to fill all potholes on major roads within the next 10 days.

