DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

Amid Congress's allegations of electoral fraud against Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, the Election Commission of India (ECI) stepped in Thursday and said that the district electoral officer of the BBMP, i.e. the chief commissioner, is being asked to conduct a “detailed inquiry” and act against any institution or individual found violating the laws.
