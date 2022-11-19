DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info



Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  • Nov 19 2022, 07:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 07:22 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Amid Congress's allegations of electoral fraud against Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, the Election Commission of India (ECI) stepped in Thursday and said that the district electoral officer of the BBMP, i.e. the chief commissioner, is being asked to conduct a “detailed inquiry” and act against any institution or individual found violating the laws. 



