<p>Bengaluru: A software engineer and an autorickshaw driver were arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly posting obscene and derogatory content against Vijayalakshmi, the wife of Kannada actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan Thoogudeepa</a>. </p><p>Darshan is currently facing trial in the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. </p><p>The arrested are Chandrashekar B, 45, an auto-rickshaw driver, resident of Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru and Nithin, 31, a software engineer, from Davanagere. </p>.Actor Darshan’s wife lodges plaint over ‘abusive’ social media posts.<p>Police said that on December 24, Vijayalakshmi filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station stating that certain individuals were posting low-level obscene, derogatory posts, comments and sending messages against her and her family on social media platforms. </p><p>A case was registered and an investigation was launched. </p><p>"During the investigation, officials found that the suspects had posted obscene messages against Vijayalakshmi and her family on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms. Both individuals have been secured and further investigation is under process. The search for the remaining accused is ongoing," the city police said in a statement.</p>