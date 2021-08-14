Don't socialise in common areas, restrict deliveries to main gate: BBMP to apartments

With the number of Covid containment zones rising in apartment complexes, the BBMP has warned resident welfare associations (RWAs) against socialising in common areas.

In its latest advisory, the civic body made it clear that while walking, jogging and physical exercise in common areas such as walkways and parks are allowed, no socialising or meeting points would be permitted.

Under the current rules, gymnasiums and non-contact sports centres can run at 50 per cent capacity but swimming pools, clubhouses and community halls remain shut.

The BBMP has also asked the RWAs to discourage gatherings, congregations or events of any nature, and set up internal committees or task forces for effective communication, surveillance and containment of Covid-19.

Following complaints that apartment residents are violating the Covida-appropriate behaviour and there’s no mechanism to report it, the BBMP has asked the RWAs to communicate such violations to zonal officials.

Apartments should also restrict courier and other delivery services to the main gate. The security team should maintain a comprehensive list of all non-residents visiting or accessing the complex.

RWAs should report symptomatic patients to the BBMP and ensure those under isolation and quarantine follow the norms. All residents of a containment zone must take a Covid test.