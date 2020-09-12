'Drugs root cause of crimes in Bengaluru, won't spare anyone', says Commissioner Kamal Pant

It's been a hectic first month in office for Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant, who took charge on August 1.

As if holding the reins of the city police during the Covid-19 pandemic wasn't daunting enough, Pant also had to deal with the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots and the Sandalwood drugs scandal. The city police chief took time off his busy schedule for a freewheeling chat with DHoS about the drugs saga and the overall crime scene in India's IT Capital. Excerpts from the interview:

How do you monitor the investigation in high-profile cases and handle the pressure?

We give equal importance to all cases regardless of their nature. I have an efficient team of officers and staff who have been working tirelessly, ensuring all investigation is on track. Beating the pressure, we focus on the workouts and yoga exercises to keep ourselves fit.

The drug mafia's growing clout has posed challenges to the police. It continues to grow despite the crackdown. What do you say?

Our fight against these drug cartels is not new and we have been at it. We have been fishing out peddlers both locally as well as at the state level and (are) trying to put an end. Yet, there have been cases here and there and we will give our best to prevent drugs in Bengaluru.

Why did the city police keep silent until the NCB raided drug peddlers in East Bengaluru?

NCB operations and CCB raids are different. We have nothing to do with their work. We respect the work of central agencies and are aware of their protocol. Our raids were based on our informers and evidence as Bengaluru police (are) also constantly fighting against the drug mafia.

Only two Kannada actresses have been arrested in the drugs scandal. Were they alone involved? Isn't there any actor on the list?

The arrests are made based on evidence. There are several allegations and all of them are baseless. As and when we get information on anyone’s involvement, we will act on them. We have arrested many in the case. But people are talking about only actresses.

Are the police under pressure to spare the influential?

These are only rumours. All those who have been arrested so far are influential. Yet they are behind the bars. Honestly, we are not under pressure from anyone and no one has tried to influence us at any level.

The back-to-back seizure of large drug hauls has raised many eyebrows. Why didn’t the police act earlier?

During DJ Halli and KG Halli riots, we found many rioters under the influence of the drugs. Several public representatives have complained about it. Ganja was easily available and affordable compared to other narcotics and then the search was intensified. We cannot say that our officers had information and they did not act in the past. Every year, the seizure of narcotics is steadily rising.

Don’t you think the focus on drugs has affected basic policing in the city?

I don’t think so. Drugs often encourage other crimes in the city. Hence we are focused on drugs so that we get to the root of the criminal activities. Crackdown on drugs and peddlers helps curb crime in society. Today’s work will have a longtime effect. Similarly, our police staff are also solving other crimes efficiently like before.

Legal experts say the drug arrests were based on random statements and that the accused would eventually walk free. Do you agree?

We have not yet wrapped up or closed the investigation. Just noise cannot disclose or decide on the investigation but only evidence does. An investigation is not like a flower pot cracker. Procedures need to be followed duly. We have time to file a charge sheet and submit evidence before the court. Besides, two legal prosecutors are advising us. People who have been talking have no complete information on any development.

It's alleged that some police officers tipped the drug peddlers about the possible crackdown. Will there be any action against them?

If any officer is found to be involved in such an act and we get authentic information, definitely we will initiate action against them as per the law.

Police priorities change with changes at the top. Compared with your predecessors, you have been serious about the drug mafia. But this may not be the case when a new police chief takes over. Will the fight against drugs be short-lived?

I do not know about the past and also have no control over the future. Our priority is present which is the job at hand is. Hence, we are fighting a pitched battle against the drug cartel. Other works will also be given equal importance. I feel the good work will always continue, individuals, are secondary. It is the system which always works.