Bengaluru airport to impose kerbside overstay charges from Dec 11 (T2), Dec 13 (T1)

<p>Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will impose overstay charges at arrival kerbsides after a brief delay caused by flight disruptions.</p>.<p>A BIAL spokesperson confirmed the new measures to reduce kerbside congestion will be implemented from Thursday at Terminal 2 and Friday at Terminal 1.</p>.<p>The decision to charge for overstaying at pick-up zones is the BIAL’s response to significant traffic strain at the airport.</p>.<p>The airport handles 1.3 lakh passengers and nearly 1 lakh vehicles daily. The kerbside area, meant for quick pick-ups, is often misused for prolonged waiting and unauthorised parking.</p>.Bengaluru Airport-bound Vayu Vajra buses run nearly empty amid IndiGo crisis.<p>The BIAL has reported more unauthorised cabs and private vehicles waiting outside arrival gates and exit ramps, causing crowding, safety risks and traffic disruptions.</p>.<p>The BIAL tried to introduce a similar overstay system in May 2024, but suspended it after backlash from cab driver associations and passenger concerns over higher costs.</p>.<p>The current plan is revised. Instead of seven minutes free access, the new model gives private vehicles eight minutes and enforces stricter lane segregation.</p>.<p>Besides eight minutes free time, private vehicles will pay Rs 150 for overstaying between 8 and 13 minutes, and Rs 300 between 13 and 18 minutes. Beyond 18 minutes, vehicles will be towed and fined. Commercial vehicles must use designated parking, with 10 minutes free; cab drivers pay Rs 150 for a half-hour slot after that.</p>.<p>The rollout, scheduled for December 8, was postponed allowing flight operations to stabilise after the IndiGo airline crisis.</p>.<p>The new charges do not apply to vehicles dropping passengers at departure gates.</p>.<p>A BIAL spokesperson said the new pick-up measures are designed to streamline kerbside movement and improve the experience for passengers and airport stakeholders.</p>