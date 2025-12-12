Menu
Bengaluru airport to impose kerbside overstay charges from Dec 11 (T2), Dec 13 (T1)

A BIAL spokesperson confirmed the new measures to reduce kerbside congestion will be implemented from Thursday at Terminal 2 and Friday at Terminal 1.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 00:20 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 00:20 IST
