DSU conducts 4th annual convocation virtually

The Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) has conferred degrees on 1,030 students during its fourth annual convocation held virtually on Friday.

Students received degrees ranging from Doctorate of Philosophy, School of Arts and Humanities & School of Basic and Applied Sciences, School of Commerce and Management, School of Engineering and School of Health Sciences.

Among the 47 rank holders, 17 received gold medals and 30 silver.

Girls outshined boys, with 24 of them getting the medals.

The chief guest for the event was Dr R Balasubramaniam, founder and chairman, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) and Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM).

State higher education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan attended the event virtually.

Also present at the event were university chancellor Dr D Hemachandra Sagar, its pro-chancellor Dr D Premachandra Sagar and vice-chancellor Prof K N Balasubramanya Murthy.