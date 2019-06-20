Emirates best cargo airline

Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, has been named the Best International Cargo Airline 2018-19 by the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

This marks the fourth consecutive year the airline has won top honors at the Cargo Pinnacle Awards, which recognises the best air carriers serving BIAL.

The award, according to a release from the airlines, highlights the industry-focused solutions introduced by it. This includes specialised transportation solutions for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and perishable goods.

Last year, Emirates transported over 22,000 tons of cargo from the Kempegowda International Airport to destinations across the world, with high-value exports making up the bulk of the goods transported. Top commodities flown include garments, engineering goods, temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, and perishable and fresh produce.

The country's third busiest airport, KIA currently serves an average of 90,000 passengers and 1,200 tons of cargo daily. Emirates operates three flights a day to the city on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering a belly-hold cargo capacity of up to 20 tons per flight.

The air cargo carrier also operates ad-hoc freighter charter operations to the city to meet the seasonal market demand.