Fake ‘Nandini’ ghee seized in Bengaluru

KMF teams have been visiting shops to check for substandard ghee sold under its brand

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 22 2021, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 03:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Officials seized suspected adulterated ghee sold under the Nandini brand during surprise raids on shops and warehouses across the city on Tuesday.

Since the busting of a fake Nandini manufacturing unit in Mysuru, KMF teams have been visiting shops to check for substandard ghee sold under its brand.

Officials found suspected fake Nandini ghee in retail stores in Jayanagar, Srinagar as well as in two warehouses in Hoskote and Makali. "We are on the trail of this supply chain. It seems the products have come from the godown in Mysuru which was raided last week," an official said.

The FSSAI takes up to two weeks to come up with reports on the adulteration of the food. The KMF labs, on the other hand, can test the products and produce authentic results within a day.

Officials are also planning to introduce a QR code or hologram on the Nandini products package to prevent easy mimicking of their designs.

Bengaluru
food adulteration
KMF
ghee

