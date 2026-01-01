Menu
Extremists attacking Kashmiris are on Hitler's path, will go away: Farooq Abdullah

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir prayed for peace and friendship with India's neighbouring countries as the new year set in.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 09:12 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 09:12 IST
