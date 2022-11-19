First-of-its kind animal shelter launched at CMR University

Animal shelter on campus launched at CMR University

Olivia Debroy
Olivia Debroy, DHNS,
  • Nov 19 2022, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 21:14 ist
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar launched the facility. Credit: Special arrangement

A first-of-its kind animal shelter on a college campus was launched today at CMR University. The shelter comes equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to help in rescue of animals. 

Speaking after launching the facility, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “Studies have shown that animals reduce the feeling of loneliness and increase feelings of social support. In this regard, CMR University will be a pioneer to promote concern for other living beings on campus. I hope other Universities will emulate such a measure.” 

Talking about this initiative, Dr Tristha Ramamurthy,  Provost, CMR University, said "We are very passionate about animal welfare and we want to make a difference in the world, which is the key goal of the CMR group. We hope that our children learn to be passionate and kind and also have fun while playing with the animals."

The day was also celebrated by awarding 169 scholarships and 20 leadership awards to students of Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. 

D V Sadananda Gowda, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha inaugurated CMR University’s Hostel Block, S R Vishwanath, Member of Legislative Assembly distributed CMR Memorial Merit Scholarships, K Govindaraj, Member of Legislative Council and Padma Shri awardee Harry Boniface Prabhu distributed Sports scholarships and leadership awards. The total scholarship amount for the academic year 2022-23 is Rs 5.7 crore. Chairman of CMR University KC Ramamurthy and Dr Sabitha Ramamurthy, Chancellor, CMR University was also present.

