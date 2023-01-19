‘Fix My Street’ app gets around 2.5k complaints in 15 days

‘Fix My Street’ app gets around 2.5k plaints in 15 days

Overall, since May 2022, a total of 40,000 potholes have been reported on the application

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS,
  • Jan 19 2023, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 04:26 ist
According to the BBMP officials, of the 2,500 complaints received from the public, 1,500 have been resolved. Credit: DH Photo

The ‘Fix My Street’ app launched to the public to report potholes across the city, has received close to 2,500 complaints in just 15 days.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, of the 2,500 complaints received from the public, 1,500 have been resolved. “There were a few repetitive complaints and we had to filter them. As of now, only 815 complaints are to be attended,” said B S Prahlad, BBMP engineer-in-chief. 

Overall, since May 2022, a total of 40,000 potholes have been reported on the application. 

While the BBMP officials said that the app had received a good response from the public, citizens who have been reporting incidents on the app said that there were a few technical glitches. 

“I reported a few potholes on the app. However, I was not able to check later if there was any action taken and if the issue was resolved. The app needs to be improved and the users need to be updated about the status of their complaint,” said Ashish K, who reported at least 10 potholes on the app after its launch.

Senior BBMP officials promised to look into such glitches and improve user experience. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru roads
BBMP

