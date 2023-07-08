Bengaluru Metro: Disruption on Purple Line for 2 hours every morning until Aug 9

No metro trains will run on the Baiyappanahalli-SV Road and KR Pura-Whitefield sections for two hours every morning for a month.

The service curtailment will start on July 10 and end on August 9.

The restrictions were necessitated by signalling and related works undertaken by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to connect Baiyappanahalli with KR Pura on the Purple Line.

Trains will run as per schedule on the Baiyappanahalli-SV Road and KR Pura-Whitefield sections between 7 am and 11 pm.

There will be no changes on other lines. Trains will run as per schedule between SV Road and Kengeri on the Purple Line during those two hours every morning.

Operations will remain unchanged on the Green Line, too.

The 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura stretch is the missing link in the Purple Line, which currently runs from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli and KR Pura to Whitefield (Kadugodi).

The BMRCL aims to open the Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura line by the end of August.

A S Shankar, Executive Director (Operations and Maintenance), BMRCL, said systems works between Baiyappanahalli and KR Pura could take a month. “We have to test the train on this section before seeking CMRS clearance,” he said, referring to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety.

B L Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), BMRCL, said the Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura section had been connected and electric traction installed. “We need to see how much time we can get for train testing,” he said.

Only one platform is currently available at Baiyappanahalli because of the ongoing work.

On July 4, metro services were hit on the entire Purple Line due to signalling issues caused by power system changes undertaken at Baiyappanahalli.